Batting key against South Services: Yardy

SOLID: Phil Lloyd Earthmoving Tucabia-Copmanhurst captain Jaye Yardy will be looking for his team to bat well. Ebony Stansfield

CRCA: With the GDSC Clarence River Cricket Association competition returning to two-day cricket this weekend, Phil Lloyd Earthmoving Tucabia-Copmanhurst will be looking to build on its one win of the season when it takes on South Services on Saturday.

Tucabia-Copmanhurst's victory over GDSC Easts in the last two-day game of the competition was off the back of 167-run stand between Tyson Blackadder and captain Jaye Yardy, who said a similar batting performance would be required again this round.

"We will need to bat as many of the 80 overs as we can and respect the wicket, not look to force shots on the turf, and build partnerships like we did last game,” Yardy said.

"I scored 100 on the dot but it would have all been for nothing if we didn't win that game so everyone will be looking to build on that game with the bat.”

South Services succumbed to back-to-back losses in the weekend before the Australia day long weekend break, but Yardy said that counted for nothing when the two teams met.

"We've only had the one win ourselves, so we're not worried about their form, we're just going to worry about our game,” he said.

"Our bowlers have struggled a bit against some of the better sides, so against their batters I think this will be a good contest.”

Tucabia-Copmanhurst will be without Brad Lloyd, but the batting line-up will be bolstered by Matt Pigg.

"Matt comes back into the side, he usually plays for the GI Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst but with them on the bye he is keen to see a bit of cricket before the finals so he is a good inclusion for us to have,” Yardy said.

"In our one-day game against South Services we got bowled out for the lowest score of the season so it'll be good to come back from that with some runs.”

GAME DAY: Coutts Crossing v Brothers at Lower Fisher, Phil Lloyd Tuc-Cop v South Services at JJ Lawrence, Westlawn v Easts at Ulmarra. GI Hotel Tuc-Cop BYE. All matches from 1pm.