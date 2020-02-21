Battle between bureaucracies over razor wire could cost you $35,000

Razor wire atop fences surrounding the council depot at South Grafton. The Department of Education is unhappy with the razor wire between the depot and South Grafton High School and it could cost ratpayers nearly $35,000 to fix it.

THE NSW Department of Education could force Clarence Valley ratepayers to cough up almost $35,000 to remove razor wire on a fence adjoining council property and a local high school.

The business paper for Tuesday's Clarence Valley Council meeting contains a report from the general manager which revealed the department has forced its hand over removing the razor wire fence between the council's Rushforth Rd depot and South Grafton High School.

Last year the council received a request from the department to remove the razor wire because it feared any students who climbed the fence could injure themselves.

At its August meeting councillors resolved to ignore the department's request and advise it of the decision.

But the department took it further and met with council officers, where it served a notice under the provisions of the Dividing Fences Act, requiring the council to remove the razor wire and pay for the privilege.

The notice threatened the council with action in the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal if the razor wire remained on the fence.

The report to council recommends removing the razor wire, but also recommends building a second fence, topped with razor wire parallel to the existing fence, but on council land.

The report estimated the cost of the new fence would be $34,818, which included a 10 per cent contingency amount.

The report claimed the razor wire on all the depot's fences was essential to protect more than $20 million worth of council property.

In addition it provided security for staff vehicles parked there during work hours.

The council said the money to fund the work would come from the light fleet fund and the heavy plant reserve and not the council's general fund.