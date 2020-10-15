Battle for the best bowlers in the Clarence

Yamba Mens Bowling Club

Next weekend, Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th October, the CRDBA Champion of Club Champion Singles Championships will be played at Yamba. The individual club champions from all eight Clarence River District clubs will come together to determine the Clarence River District Bowling Association’s Champion of Club Champions who will advance to the Zone One finals and potentially the New South Wales State Finals.

Yamba Major Singles Champion, Steve ‘Scruffy’ Jackson, will represent the Club and will be one of the favourites leading into the weekend. The quarter and semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday morning and afternoon respectively with the final to be played at 12.45pm on Sunday.

Also programmed for Saturday is an afternoon of mixed social bowls scheduled to begin at 1.00pm. Members and visitors are most welcomed and names need to be submitted by 4.30pm Friday afternoon.

The club’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Sunday 18th October commencing at 9.30am so members are encouraged to get to the meeting and then watch the Champion of Champions final.

Nominations for the Handicap Fours, Stan Brown Shield, Consistency Singles, Mixed Pairs and Mixed Fours Championships are currently open and all members are encouraged to get involved.

Men’s social bowls will continue on Wednesday (pairs) and Friday (triples) afternoons. All games commence at 1.00pm and nominations can be made by telephoning the Bowls Office on 6646 8669 prior to 11.30am on the intended day of play.

Wednesday 7th October:

Winners: Steve Cassidy and Trevor Beale

Runners Up: Rick Woodley and Paul Lozelle

Encouragement: Tom Barnsley and Barry Latham

Friday 9th October:

Winners: Bill Williams, Dave Atkinson and Graham Meany

Runners Up: Cliff Wood, Don Lee and Roger McLean

Encouragement: Jake McHutchison, Col Lindsay and Steve Butler

1 - Rick Woodley (Tarren Point) puts one down at the 2020 Yamba Classic Pairs Tournament

Yamba Men’s Lawn Bowls: Yamba Classic Pairs

The 2020 Yamba Classic Pairs tournament was held at the club over the weekend in near perfect conditions. Head greenkeeper, Graeme Brown and his assistants Nathan Curtis and Tony Adermann ensured that participants had every opportunity for success by again

producing greens of the highest calibre. Although the field was reduced compared to previous years due to COVID related travel restrictions and difficulties, a strong field of forty-four teams took to the greens in pursuit of the $2,000 first prize money and valuable Bowls Australia ranking points. Lawn bowls doyens from Tarren Point in Sydney to the Tweed and numerous places in between accepted the challenge and made their way to the glorious Yamba setting.

2 - Jason Witney (Scone) Peter Forreseter (Yamba) & Terry Lee (Cabaritta Beach) enjoying the competition at the 2020 Yamba Classic Pairs

Five teams managed to navigate the five tournament rounds without a loss and four others tasted defeat on a single occasion to make sure that the top of the ladder was congested and in a state of constant flux throughout the contest. However, it was two locals who managed to find their way to the top of the heap with Tom Cross of Yamba and Tracey Jenner of Iluka combining to take top spot at the tournament. Tom and Tracey played terrific bowls all weekend and made the most of every opportunity to score big when occasions arose. The cross-river combination ended the tournament with a perfect five wins from five games and an impressive overall margin of 78 shots.

A full list of prize winners is

below:

1st place: Tom Cross (Yamba) & Tracey Jenner (Iluka) 5 wins +78

2nd place: Matt Masula (Kingscliffe) & Darren Black (South Tweed Heads) 5 wins +47

3rd place: Brett Sinnott & John Bradley (Urunga) 5 wins +35

4th place: Reg Austin & Steve ‘Sparra’ Colley (Brooms Head) 5 wins +31

5th place: Cliffe Vagg & Ian Parker (Yamba) 4 wins +47

6th place: Nathan Wilson & Indi Conlan (Ballina) 4 wins +37

7th Place: Keith Garner & Gregg Maxted (GDSC) 4 wins +19

8th place: Lachlan McLean & Tristen Wells (Scone) 4 wins +7

Round 1: Jim Johnson & Graham Meany (Yamba) +20

Round 2: John Parkes (Yamba) & Col Hands (Wooli) +23

Round 3: George Davidson &Michael Davidson (Scone) +32

Round 4: Bill Andrews (Yamba) & Gary Douglas (Penrith) +17

Round 5: John Hupfield & Peter Hurst (Maclean) +16

A huge thank you to all involved on the weekend from the array of volunteers, umpires, greenkeepers, Craig Spackman and his catering staff, to the club management and bar staff for making the weekend a great success. Many of the tournament first-time competitors have already committed to next year’s event.

The next tournaments at the club will be the Raine & Horne Yamba Bob Ware Memorial Triples on Saturday 5th December and the Yamba Iluka Real Estate Mixed Pairs on Sunday 6th December. Nominations for these events are currently being taken.

Don’t forget the Brooms Head Brumby Cup on Saturday 14th November.