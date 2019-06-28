Battle of the cats in Clarence River derby

MAN ON A MISSION: Mackenzie Allen in action for the Maclean Bobcats in their 3-0 loss to Boambee Bombers earlier this year.

MAN ON A MISSION: Mackenzie Allen in action for the Maclean Bobcats in their 3-0 loss to Boambee Bombers earlier this year. Kathryn Lewis

FOOTBALL: The Maclean Bobcats are ripe and ready for another derby-day showdown against rivals Westlawn Tigers at Barry Watts Oval tomorrow afternoon.

The round 13 fixture gives the two lowest teams in the competition the chance to earn some much-needed points and Bobcats coach Dennis Mavridis is up for the fight.

"We're all really looking forward to it, the boys are keen to keep this form we're displaying now that we've got a bit of confidence coming back in to the squad,” Mavridis said.

"I'm sure Westlawn will be feeling the same, whenever we play each other everyone lifts to the occasion so they'll be ready for it too.

"They'll be keen to come down here and give us a good whack as well.”

Maclean sit in sixth place on four points while the Tigers sit on the bottom in seventh with just one win under their belt but Mavridis feels both sides have been hard done by.

"Both clubs would feel a little bit dissapointed with where we are as this point of the season and on the ladder,” he said.

"I think we've both let some teams get away on us.”

"While we're both not where we want to be there is still a lot to play for in this one.”

Mavridis was pleased with his sides last performance in an impressive 1-1 draw with the highly competitive Woolgoolga Wolves who took down league leaders Boambee Bombers in round 11.

"We're carrying our form from a close result against the Lions a few weeks back and last week was very much the same,” he said.

"It was pretty even, neither team took a stranglehold on the game.”

"I think we probably looked more dangerous going forward and we did get really close to scoring a few times throughout. We probably deserved a result but we'll take 1-1 after the 89th minute equaliser.”

"We are proving that we can compete with these top teams.”

"Our guys have been lifting their attitude late into the game, even in the last couple of minutes we were lifting and probing to try and get a winner and that's what you want to see.”

The Tigers on the other hand, have had a more difficult run in recent weeks going down 3-1 to the Northern Storm Thunder before a 7-0 humbling at the hands of Boambee but Mavridis won't see that as a reason to let their guards down tomorrow.

"That's not something we'll be concentrating on. It's not too different to what they did to us.”

"Boambee are a team that can pile on goals in quick succession so I don't think the scoreline is much of an indicator of form.”

"The Westlawn boys will want to bounce back and bounce back hard just like we did so that will definitely be a threat.”

Mavridis is certain his side can take three points if they play the way they have been.

"Without sounding over-confident or anything like that, we're by no means at our best but our improvement we've shown in our last two games has given us confidence in our game,” he said.

"You can never expect to win a game by just turning up, we need to turn up and put a 90-minute effort in and then we can win it.”