BATTLE OF THE RIVER: Brothers on both sides go to war in derby

BROTHERS AT ARMS: South Grafton Rebels brothers Kieren and Cameron Stewart grapple for the Viv Hodge Memorial Trophy against GRafton Ghosts brothers Brett and Danny Wicks.

RUGBY LEAGUE: When it comes to bush footy, there is no better rivalry than the one between South Grafton Rebels and the Grafton Ghosts.

The two teams which stand facing each other across the mighty Clarence River have shared a storied history, including grand finals won by misdirected field goals, and a decider which broke all manner of crowd records last season.

When the whistle blows, and players cross over the sideline on to the playing surface, all bets are off. There is no love lost. There is no backing down.

But that is not always the case off the field. There are players on both sides of the river who have donned both strips, and many still share great friendships despite the bridge between them.

It was never more evident than when the Stewart brothers, two former Ghosts players, ventured into Frank McGurren Field for a press shoot on the eve of the clash. While fierce rivals of the Ghosts now, they still have many friends in enemy camp, none more so than the two brothers they stood opposite, Brett and Danny Wicks.

Grant Stevens is another who has shed blood alongside many past and present Ghosts' players, and he harbours a respect for those men, but when the South Grafton captain steps on to Frank McGuren Field that will be in the very back of his mind.

"It doesn't matter where you are on the ladder, the derby always evens out the competition between the sides,” Stevens said. "It is that rivalry. Of course, the hatred is still there, I don't think it will change.

"I have a lot of good mates playing for the Ghosts, but once we cross that white line there is no friends. I am going to take no prisoners.

"I don't like losing any league game, but losing one in this rivalry is worse. It is only a football game, but bragging rights are on the line.”

It is the same when it comes to the spectators on the sidelines, battlelines are drawn down the middle of the crowd and with a bumper one expected tomorrow afternoon the emotion is expected to spill into the game.

While he has been away from bush footy for almost a decade now, Grafton Ghosts' captain-coach Danny Wicks said even he can remember the old rivalries.

"The derby has been massive since I can remember, right back from when John Kroehnert used to bring me to the footy, when I was big enough to rest the beer on my head,” he said. "It has always been a big occasion. It will be the biggest crowd bar the grand final this year.”

While Wicks admitted his main focus for the afternoon was to secure another two points, the idea of avenging their 26-12 grand final loss last year has been a big motivator for his team this week.

"It means that much to the boys and it means a fair bit to me,” he said. "The boys are the keenest I have seen them.”

While the Wicks brothers appear to have the size advantage in the battle of the brothers against the Stewart boys, the Ghosts captain- coach admitted that means nothing ion a local derby.

"It is nothing to do with the size, it is what is inside that matters most in these games,” he said.

"It is all about heart. It will come down to who wants it the most.”

BATTLE OF THE RIVER: Grafton Ghosts v South Grafton Rebels at Frank McGuren Field. Under-18s kick off at midday, followed by reserve grade and first grade.