League derby to feature on Footy Show

RUGBY LEAGUE: One of the Clarence's favourite past-times is about to get put up in lights as Channel 9's NRL Footy Show broadcasts the thrills and spills of the Battle of the River local derby to the nation.

Footy Show host and Channel 9 sports journalist Erin Molan was spotted in the blue and white of the Grafton Ghosts at their home ground, Frank McGuren Field, as the show pieced together a story on the return of NRL hardman Danny Wicks to his junior club.

The crew captured footage of the heated local derby contest, which the Ghosts won 42-6 on April 9, and will be including it with the story which goes to air on the show tonight from 8.30pm.

Some spectators were interviewed by Molan on the day, so look out for a few familiar faces on your TV screen.

Captain/coach of the Grafton Ghosts Danny Wicks. Adam Hourigan

The Daily Examiner has followed the Danny Wicks journey from his decision to walk away from the bright lights of the NRL in favour of returning to a quieter, more familiar life on the banks of the Clarence River, sharing his expertise with the next generation as captain-coach of Grafton Ghosts.

Here is the story so far: