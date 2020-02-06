Battle of the Shipmans in epic T20 encounter

FAMILY AFFAIR: Coutts Crossing seamer Ben Shipman returned to face his old club last night and he got a leg up on them despite his brother, Sam Shipman’s efforts to steal the show.

CLEAVER’S NIGHT CRICKET :Coutts Crossing kept themselves in the hunt for Cleaver’s Night Cricket finals with a 40-run win over Westlawn at McKittrick Park last night.

Former Westlawn fast-man Ben Shipman came face-to-face with his brother Sam Shipman for the first time this season and the sibling rivalry was strong as each took the wicket of the other.

Winning the toss and choosing to bat, Coutts posted a sturdy 9/150 thanks to a strong start by openers Andrew McLachlan (28) and Eli Fahey (20), who may well have played his last game for the Clarence River side.

Westlawn’s Jacob Ellis (2 for 27 off 4) had a strong Twenty 20 debut but it was Sam Shipman (3 for 42 off 4) who had the strongest impact despite giving away a hefty chunk of runs.

Coutts Crossing’s Nick Wood (18), Noel O’Connell (16) and Joel Gossen (15 not out) peppered the stat sheet through the middle order to take their side to the respectable total.

Westlawn had a tough start to their innings as Pat Vidler (5), Shaun Simpson (11), Andrew Clay (4) and John Martin (0) were all dismissed by the 23-run mark but Jacob Ellis (46) restored some hope to the side with a measured innings.

It was too little too late though as Gossen (3 for 12 off 3) and Brenden Cotten (2 for 14 off 2) maintained a strong efficiency to hold the opposition to 9/110 and steer Coutts Crossing home for the victory.