Battle to grow the bushiest moustache

GROWING: Ford and Dougherty Mo Bro's Tyler Marsh, Warren Bultitude and Stephen Haines. Caitlan Charles

THEY might have fake moustaches now, but by the end of November they will have real ones - hopefully.

Ford and Dougherty are getting behind Movember this year, with six of their staff growing a 'tache to help raise awareness for men's health issues.

Tyler Marsh, team captain of the Mo Bro's and property management associate, said he wanted to help shed light on men's mental health, general health and more.

"I've had quite a few friends that are blokes in rural areas that have suffered from depression and have had trouble getting help,” he said.

"The biggest thing for me in starting Movember was to raise awareness and get the conversation started in the community and I thought having a goofy moustache was the way to go.”

Mr Marsh isn't 100% sure what his moustache will look like when Movember ends, but he's hoping it looks like Warren Bultitudes, who is the only member of the team to already have a mo'.

"Pretty much our entire male staff are getting involved, they're all going to have a go at growing a moustache,” he said.

"A few of the guys have already said they are hopeless at growing moustaches and you won't be able to tell the difference between now and the end of November.”

You can donate to the F&D Mo Bro's here.

