Bay City Rollers: back when the world was tartan

SHANG A LANG: Enjoy the music of the legendary band the Bay City Rollers through its frontman Les McKeown.

WHILE Maclean has always been associated with championing its Scottish heritage and showcasing its founding families various tartans, Clarence Valley teenage girls of the late 70s were also quite infatuated with the timeless fabric as bedroom walls at the time professed, namely because it came clad around the platform-booted legs of those charismatic boys from Edinburgh, The Bay City Rollers.

Now it's time to dig out those flares and relive the heady days of pop when the Rollers ruled the world's charts as legendary frontman of the band Les McKeown brings his brand new show that has been taking UK theatres by storm to Coffs Harbour.

Les was the voice on all the Bay City Roller's big hits, and tells the story of how "five ordinary guys from Edinburgh became a worldwide pop sensation”.

Join Les on a nostalgic ride back to when the world turned tartan in the mid 70's and re-live those teenage wonder years as he recounts story's behind the Rollers dramatic rise to fame and fortune.

Les and his fantastic four-piece band The Legendary Bay City Rollers perform songs that influenced the original group as they were forging their way in the music business, as well as all the Roller hits including Bye Bye Baby, Summer Love Sensation, I Only Want To Be With You and Shang A Lang to name a few.

The show has been performing to sell-out houses and has been widely acclaimed by both audiences and the entertainment media.

In their heyday, the Bay City Rollers notched up nine UK top ten hits including two number ones.

Their first two albums, 'Rollin'' and 'Once Upon A Star', stayed on the album charts for a total of 99 weeks from 1974 - 1976.

'Bye Bye Baby', the Rollers first number one, was the UK's biggest selling single of 1975.

They even had their very own syndicated television show on both sides of the Atlantic.

The band were consistently hitting pop charts around the globe with songs such as Give A Little Love, All Of Me Loves All Of You, Remember and Money Honey.

They were mobbed wherever they went and their trademark Scottish tartan trimmed outfits seemed to be everywhere.

The screams of a generation of young girls could be heard around the world.

Over a period of five years, one of the world's first-ever boy bands consistently reached number one not only in Britain but all over Europe, North America, Japan and Australia.

Current estimated worldwide album sales are in excess of 300 million.