22°
News

Bay City Rollers: back when the world was tartan

Lesley Apps
| 29th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
SHANG A LANG: Enjoy the music of the legendary band the Bay City Rollers through its frontman Les McKeown.
SHANG A LANG: Enjoy the music of the legendary band the Bay City Rollers through its frontman Les McKeown. David Mence

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHILE Maclean has always been associated with championing its Scottish heritage and showcasing its founding families various tartans, Clarence Valley teenage girls of the late 70s were also quite infatuated with the timeless fabric as bedroom walls at the time professed, namely because it came clad around the platform-booted legs of those charismatic boys from Edinburgh, The Bay City Rollers.

Now it's time to dig out those flares and relive the heady days of pop when the Rollers ruled the world's charts as legendary frontman of the band Les McKeown brings his brand new show that has been taking UK theatres by storm to Coffs Harbour.

Les was the voice on all the Bay City Roller's big hits, and tells the story of how "five ordinary guys from Edinburgh became a worldwide pop sensation”.

Join Les on a nostalgic ride back to when the world turned tartan in the mid 70's and re-live those teenage wonder years as he recounts story's behind the Rollers dramatic rise to fame and fortune.

Les and his fantastic four-piece band The Legendary Bay City Rollers perform songs that influenced the original group as they were forging their way in the music business, as well as all the Roller hits including Bye Bye Baby, Summer Love Sensation, I Only Want To Be With You and Shang A Lang to name a few.

The show has been performing to sell-out houses and has been widely acclaimed by both audiences and the entertainment media.

In their heyday, the Bay City Rollers notched up nine UK top ten hits including two number ones.

Their first two albums, 'Rollin'' and 'Once Upon A Star', stayed on the album charts for a total of 99 weeks from 1974 - 1976.

'Bye Bye Baby', the Rollers first number one, was the UK's biggest selling single of 1975.

They even had their very own syndicated television show on both sides of the Atlantic.

The band were consistently hitting pop charts around the globe with songs such as Give A Little Love, All Of Me Loves All Of You, Remember and Money Honey.

They were mobbed wherever they went and their trademark Scottish tartan trimmed outfits seemed to be everywhere.

The screams of a generation of young girls could be heard around the world.

Over a period of five years, one of the world's first-ever boy bands consistently reached number one not only in Britain but all over Europe, North America, Japan and Australia.

Current estimated worldwide album sales are in excess of 300 million.

  • Don't miss the opportunity to join this pop icon and legendary frontman of the Bay City Rollers as Les McKeown brings his internationally acclaimed hit show to C. EX Coffs Harbour on Sunday, July 9.
Grafton Daily Examiner
Grafton gets boost for digital learning

Grafton gets boost for digital learning

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan got to play with some robots, but it's for the good of local school kids

'10 years of meetings wasted on prayer debate': Baker

Jesus on the cross over beautiful blue sky

Councillors question why they are still discussing prayer

Clarence cafes take up the war on waste

Judy Hackett from Toast Espresso with one of the "Keep Cups" helping reduce waste.

Discounts offered to customers who bring their own cups

#13: Stewart wins 1993 cup double

HAPPY MEMORIES: Neville Stewart is the last Grafton trainer to win a Grafton Cup with Abstraction in 1993.

Grafton Cup and Coffs Cup won in consecutive races

Local Partners

Rate variation decision made

COUNCILLORS are sticking to their decision on the Special Rate Variation and will include it in their Fit for the Future proposal

Last-ditch no-SRV plea

MOVED: Cr Debrah Novak.

Councillor brought to tears in meeting

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

11 things to do this weekend

Caz O'Hearns and Austin King are celebrating Harmony Day at the Harwood Hotel on Saturday, 19th March, 2016. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Cleverman in a battle for survival

Koen is the only hope for the Hairypeople, as he realises the full potential of his powers in season two of the ABC's hit sci-fi series.

Game of Thrones: Crucial details you probably forgot

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

There are some crucial story points to remember before season seven.

Mariah Carey: 'I don't know where the motherf---er is'

Mariah Carey interviewed on Israeli television

'He’s somewhere doing something'

Pregnant Serena Williams nude on cover of Vanity Fair

"My heart dropped. Like literally it dropped,”

Aussie comedian: 'I was given a 7% chance of living'

Comedian Fiona O'Loughlin

‘Oh my god, you’re alive?'

Wonder Woman sequel underway

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

IT’S no surprise plans are already underway for Wonder Woman 2.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Prime Industrial Property

12 Uki Street, Yamba 2464

House 1 2 $850,000

Held in the same ownership since new, the opportunity now presents itself for new owners to secure this prime piece of industrial property in the heart of Yamba's...

THE DEFINITION OF IMMACULATE

270 North Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 3 $529,000

A grand home designed by the owners with the perfect balance of comfort and elegance. The spacious home spreads over two levels with multiple living areas, four...

Riverside Residence with Long Term Tenant

165 River Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 Auction 12.30pm...

165 River Street, Maclean is a cracking opportunity to secure a riverbank position at a very affordable price. This home has had a stable tenant running a...

ORARA RIVER RETREAT

53 Bristol Arms Road, Ramornie 2460

Rural 4 1 4 $394000

It goes without saying that lifestyle properties within 20 minutes of Grafton are always highly sought. Yes, we have a gentle rotation of properties that appease...

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

BUILD YOUR FUTURE

72 McHugh Street, Grafton 2460

Residential Land Often the term once in a lifetime opportunity is thrown around, however ... $385,000

Often the term once in a lifetime opportunity is thrown around, however in this instance its 100% accurate. This is the only vacant block of land located in the...

PARK THE CARAVAN; IT&#39;S TIME TO SETTLE

18 Bimble Avenue, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 3 $385,000

When our sellers called us in to appraise their pride and joy' we couldn't be happier with what we found Positioned behind privacy hedges, adjoining reserve where...

WELCOME COTTAGE

6 Goodgers Lane, Ulmarra 2462

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Raised home with a traditional wrap around verandah, three bedrooms and huge yard of over one quarter an acre. Steel double car garage and additional car...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Blueberries help property market boom

RURAL MARKET: Elders sale agent Terry Deefholts, Norman Arkan and rural sales agent Angus McDonald.

Growth in the rural property market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!