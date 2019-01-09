Lynn, McCullum blast EIGHT sixes to down Thunder

Sydney Thunder’s Shane Watson smashes a six out of the ground on Tuesday night. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Sydney Thunder’s Shane Watson smashes a six out of the ground on Tuesday night. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Not even Sydney's lousy weather could save the Thunder from the storm the Bash Brothers brought to Spotless Stadium.

There's no better sight in the BBL than when Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn are in full flight and the pair put on a masterclass of power hitting for the Brisbane Heat on Tuesday night.

McCullum smashed three fours and four sixes to post his first half-century of the season after managing just 30 runs in total from his four previous knocks.

Brisbane Heat batsman Chris Lynn launches on Tuesday night. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Not to be outdone, Lynn belted four fours and cleared the ropes four times as the Heat racked up the third highest total this season to win their second game on the trot after starting the season with three losses.

The Thunder kept themselves in the game when their gun spinners combined to take 6-11 but the damage had already been done by the Heat's top order and when the rain came it was too late.

Brendon McCullum was in fine form on Tuesday night. Picture. Phil Hillyard

SLOW REPLY

With foul weather forecast, the Thunder knew they had to get off to a flyer after the Heat had set the tone by plundering 0-54 during the power play.

The Thunder couldn't have made a worse start when Jos Buttler, the leading run scorer in the competition to date, departed in the second over when he was trapped lbw by James Pattinson for five in his last match before joining England in the Caribbean.

Sydney Thunder’s Shane Watson smashes a six out of the ground on Tuesday night. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Callum Ferguson looked in good touch when he hit Mujeeb Ur Rahman for six but he was out before the end of the fifth over and when the heavens opened, the Thunder were 15 runs behind on the Duckworth-Lewis system.

MONSTER SHOT

Thunder skipper Shane Watson hit one of the biggest sixes ever seen at Spotless Stadium when he clubbed Mujeeb Ur Rahman on to the roof at deep mid-wicket and out of the stadium.

The ball was estimated to have travelled 110 metres but it didn't bring Watson any luck. By the time they fetched it, the umpires had told the players it was too wet to continue and no more play was possible.

SPORTSMANSHIP

Fawad Ahmed might have regretted helping out his mate McCullum early in his innings when he bent down to tie up the New Zealander's shoe laces.

The pair were teammates in the Caribbean Premier League and McCullum responded to Ahmed's act of sportsmanship by belting the veteran leg spinner over the rope for two sixes.

Ahmed did get his revenge when he held a juggled catch at short third man to trigger the Heat's middle-order collapse.

McCullum was in the thick of the action even after he was dismissed, catching a six off Lynn while he was being interviewed on the sideline.

The former Kiwi skipper is a massive racehorse fan and names his bats after champion gallopers. He scored a stack of runs with his last bat Winx but has called his new bat after the Caulfield Guineas winner The Autumn Sun and like Chris Waller's boom colt, it's starting to come good.

TEST TEASER

Australia's new Test No. 3 Marnus Labuschagne didn't exactly set pulses racing with his first Big Bash appearance of the season.

After batting for almost two hours to make 38 in the last Test against India, the 24-year-old all-rounder went for a second ball duck when he chipped Ahmed to Jono Cook at mid-on.

Every Test, ODI, T20I, and BBL match live & ad-break free during play. SIGN UP NOW!