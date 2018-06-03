Menu
TROPIC LOVER: Blue tongue is a shrub that is suited to warm climates. Karin de Mamiel
Lifestyle

Be a blue tongue wizard

by ANGIE THOMAS
3rd Jun 2018 1:00 PM

BLUE tongue or native lassiandra (Melastoma affine) is native to tropical and subtropical forests in Australia and Asia and gets the name "blue tongue” due to its edible, sweet, purplish-black fruit turning your mouth blue.

Growing to about 1.5 m tall, blue tongue is a shrub that's suited to warm climates in a partly shaded spot in the garden that's protected from frosts, hot winds and harsh afternoon sun.

Keep the soil moist to replicate its natural rainforest habitat.

Pretty mauve flowers will appear in spring and summer and provide a plentiful food source for bees (including Australian native bees) as well as other pollinators and beneficial insects, including the rare and breathtakingly beautiful Miskin's blue butterfly.

Apply Dynamic Lifter Soil Improver and Plant Fertiliser around the root zone of blue tongues every spring and autumn to promote healthy growth and lots of delicious berries.

