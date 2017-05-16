Be a Salvo for a day for appeal

Salvation Army officers Martin and Kylie Herring are looking for people to help out with the Red Shield appeal.

THE annnual Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal is on its way, and the local organisers are looking for some people to become a "Salvo for a Day"

"You don't have to be part of the Salvation Army to help out, just get in touch with us beforehand, and give us a hand," said Salvation Army officer Martin Herring.

Martin and Kylie Herring are the new officers at the Grafton citadel, and having arrived in January from the Sunshine Coast are keen to continue the work the Salvo's do.

"It's a great community here, and (from previous experience) people always have a good reactgion to the Red Shield Appeal and the Salvos," Mr Herring said.

To be held on the weekend of May 27 and 28, the volunteers will hit the streets of the Clarence Valley to help fund the work that the Salvation Army does, from local relief work and family tracing, through to addiction rehabilitation in the larger centres.

They will also be hitting the major centres in Grafton Shoppingworld and Bunnings in the week leading up looking for donations for the wider community.

To offer your help, register with the Salvation Army on 66431650, and for more information on the local goings on, visit the Grafton Salvation Army Facebook page.