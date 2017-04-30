Be an early bird for Business Awards

It's a celebration for staff from Nurture One Arthur St Children Centre as they won the people's choice favourite business award at the 2016 Clarence Valley Business Awards

ENTERING the 2017 Daily Examiner Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards gives you the chance to be judged alongside the region's best businesses, and if you enter in the next two weeks, you could be a winner before the judging process has even started.

As an added incentive for this year's awards, all entries received by Friday, May 12, will go into the draw to win an advertising package with The Daily Examiner worth $1500 ,which can help raise the profile of your business.

"In the past we have received a lot of entries near the deadline, and have often had to extend the entry time to get them all in,” said Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards marketing co-ordinator David Moase.

"That puts the organisers, and particularly the judges, under extra pressure as the timeline becomes tight.

"To try to fix that we wanted to encourage businesses to get their entries in early, and our major sponsor, The Daily Examiner, has come to the party with a great prize so there is no reason to leave entering until the last minute.”

Entries for the 2017 Daily Examiner Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards are already open, with categories for all local businesses that were established or trading on or before December 31, 2016.

The Awards feature a wide range of categories for businesses big and small to enter, including:

. Retail

. Trade, Industry and Manufacturing

. Tourism and Accommodation

. Food and Beverage

. Hair and Beauty

. New Business

The deadline for entry into all the judged categories is Friday, May 26, 2017, but only entries received on or before Friday, May 12 will be eligible to go into the draw for the early entry incentive prize.

The awards will be handed out this year at a glittering ceremony at the Yamba Bowling Club on Saturday, August 5.

More details about the early entry incentive and all the forms needed to enter the awards can be found at www.valleyexcellence.org.au.