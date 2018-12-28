Be aware of hidden river risks

HEADING out to the river or creek for a fish, kayak or swim this summer?

What may seem like an idyllic and safe water body has resulted in the drowning of more than 1000 people in the past 15years, according to research by Royal Life Saving.

Research shows males are most at risk, accounting for 80per cent of all drownings.

Alarmingly, of the adult males who drowned in rivers, 56per cent had a contributory level of alcohol and/or drugs in their system.

Royal Life Saving, with support from the Federal Government, is educating the public about inland waterway safety through its Respect the River drowning prevention program.

Michael Ilinsky, the CEO of Royal Life Saving Society NSW, said many people underestimated the dangers of inland waterways.

"Australian rivers are a great place to enjoy, whether boating, swimming, or hanging out along the riverbank," Mr Ilinsky said.

"Don't overestimate your ability and underestimate the dangers in rivers. Often you cannot see ice-cold water, rocks, snags like tree branches or strong currents.

"Be prepared when you go out on the water, wear a lifejacket, avoid alcohol and drugs around water, never swim alone, and learn how to save a life."

It is often incorrectly assumed that tourists account for the majority of drowning deaths, but Royal Life Saving research reveals that 74per cent of people who drowned in the nation's rivers were considered locals to the area, residing within 100km of where they drowned.

As part of the Respect the River program, Royal Life Saving has been educating the community about the dangers of inland waterways and how to stay safe in these environments.

Visit www.royallifesaving. com.au for information.