Be fair, give all the same option say couple

PRIDE: Leigh Swadling (right) and her fiancee Leanne Pilbeam are firmly in the "yes” camp for marriage equality.
LOVE brings out the best in us.

That's the belief of Grafton woman Leigh Swadling, who met her fiancee, Leanne "Pilley” Pilbeam, at a Rainbow Cafe meeting in South Grafton two years ago.

It took a month for Pilley to officially ask her out.

Then, in a cruel twist of fate, Leigh was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"I said to her this wasn't part of the deal you're free to go, and she said well I'll propose to you if that means staying,” she said.

"She wasn't going anywhere.”

Between them, the couple has six children and granddaughters, who are all supportive of their relationship.

"We'd both been married and divorced and single parents,” she said.

"I think it wasn't until I was a single mum... that I started to think about myself and bit a bit of soul-searching and was really comfortable in my own skin and own space.

"I think I was a bit of a slow-learner really.”

Even though Leigh is engaged, interestingly getting married isn't high on her own list of priorities because she already feels married to Pilley.

She does, however, feel it's important for everyone to have a choice. And while most people within her circle have been hugely supportive of marriage equality, she sees two areas of the LGBTQI community where the debate so far has been harmful.

"It's really upsetting for younger people trying to come to terms with who they are... and people who have been traumatised, victimised from their lived experiences where homosexuality was a crime,” she said.

"To be coming back all these years later to the debate is just not fair.”

The 47-year-old added that she and her partner felt marriage equality was also important for partners who didn't have the support of their families to be able to make medical and legal decisions.

"That is a huge, huge thing,” she said. "It's only fair that everyone has the same opportunities. And any reason to celebrate has got to be a good one.”

