JACA ROAD RAGE: "We don't want anyone to get knocked over"

PLAYING CHICKEN: International tourists in Grafton for the festival do whatever it takes to capture the perfect photo.

PLAYING CHICKEN: International tourists in Grafton for the festival do whatever it takes to capture the perfect photo. Bill North

IT'S A familiar scene. Tourists line our jacaranda-clad streets with cameras ready to take the perfect shot.

While keeping our "guests", as Jacaranda Festival president Jeff Smith calls them, safe is paramount, even when they are doing the wrong thing, the reaction of some locals to their presence is often less than hospitable.

One of Mr Smith's biggest concerns heading into Grafton's busiest tourist season is the safety of visitors while they take photos on our beautiful streets. He said as the guests have started coming to Grafton, there have been more and more instances of road rage around the tourists taking photos of the jacaranda trees.

"They are only there for a few weeks," Mr Smith said.

"Be nice and slow down.

"It's something we can't control and we're just asking locals to put up with it for two or three weeks."

He said the issue has been getting worse in recent years and the community needed to be mindful of the tourists.

"We don't want one of our guests to be hurt, let alone run down," he said.

"All this hard work we've done will be undone."

Clarence Valley Council, Destination NSW and the Jacaranda Festival have spend time and money marketing the festival to Asian countries to bring them to our town.

"The whole idea in the 1930s was to get visitors to the town, and we've done that and we'd like to keep doing it," he said.

"But we've had a few unfortunate events of people yelling and abusing the guests.

"The last thing we'd want is for someone to be knocked down, injured or killed."