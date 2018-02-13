Menu
Be one of the first on Lawrence's new bridge

The last of 30 girders is placed on the new Sportsmans Creek Bridge at Lawrence by Roads and Maritime Services on Wednesday, 2nd of August, 2017.
The last of 30 girders is placed on the new Sportsmans Creek Bridge at Lawrence by Roads and Maritime Services on Wednesday, 2nd of August, 2017. Dion Eames
Adam Hourigan
IF you want to be one of the first to walk across Lawrence's new river crossing, the RMS will hold an open day on Saturday February 24.

Attendees will get the chance to walk on the new bridge before it opens to traffic and see the official opening by RMS.

A coffee cart will be on hand for a cuppa and the Historical Society will provide delicious cakes and slices to go with your morning tea, The Hall Committee is providing a sausage sizzle, and the kids can enjoy time in the jumping castle.

A courtesy bus will be available in Lawrence, using the usual town service route from 8.45am, 9am and 9.15am and a bus will also run from Maclean High School.

You can register your interest in the bus service by email to grafton.regional.office@rms.nsw.gov.au to allow for catering.

 

Sportsmans Creek
Sportsmans Creek Roads and Maritime Services
Grafton Daily Examiner
