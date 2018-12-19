Menu
Christmas traffic Coffs Harbour. 23 DECEMBER 2014. Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate
News

Be prepared for holiday traffic

by Caitlan Charles
19th Dec 2018 10:00 AM

WITH the Christmas break getting closer and closer, more people are travelling on the states highways to see family, head to their favourite camping spot or escape the rat race for the holidays.

But with all of that extra traffic on the road, there will be delays on the highway.

The Transport Management Centre have reported that delays have already started on the Pacific Highway.

They are advising that people plan ahead, and leave before the peak traffic times, 10am to 5pm.

Heavy traffic is expected on major roads through the Central Coast, Hunter, Mid North Coast and North Coast.

The M1 Pacific Motorway between Kariong and Somersby, between Tuggerah and Doyalson and at Beresfield will be very busy.

Heavy traffic is also expected on the New England Highway from Tarro to Hexham, and on the Pacific Highway between Hexham and Raymond Terrace, and through Coffs Harbour and Woodburn.

Extra traffic crews will be in key locations to to manage traffic conditions and clear incidents as quickly as possible.

Head to www.livetraffic.com for up to date information on traffic conditions.

christmas christmas traffic holiday holiday traffic pacific highway
Grafton Daily Examiner

