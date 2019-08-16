What you need to know to be safe this bush fire season
ENSURING your home and family are safe this bush fire season takes more than checking the app.
The Rural Fire Service has urged residents in bush fire prone areas to sit down with everyone in their home and create a bush fire survival plan- before fire threatens.
These are the first steps to making a bush fire survival plan:
- Discuss what to do is a fire threatens your home.
- Prepare your home and get it ready for bush fire season
- Know the bush fire alert levels
- Keep all the bush fire information numbers, websites and the smartphone app.
Part of your plan should include preparing your property, here are some maintenance tips to prepare your property:
- Clean your gutters of leaves and twigs
- Install metal gutter guards
- Repair damaged or missing tiles on the roof
- Install fine metal mesh screens on windows and doors
- Fit seals around doors and windows to eliminate gaps
- Enclose the areas under the house
- Repair or cover gaps in external walls
- Attach a fire sprinkler system to gutters
- Keep lawns short and gardens well maintained
- Cut back trees and shrubs overhanging buildings
- Clean up fallen leaves, twigs and debris around the property
- Have hoses long enough to reach around your house
- If you have a pool, tank or dam, put a Static Water Supply sign on your property entrance, so firefighters know where they can get water.