What you need to know to be safe this bush fire season

Tips on how to be safe this fire season. SCOTT POWICK

ENSURING your home and family are safe this bush fire season takes more than checking the app.

The Rural Fire Service has urged residents in bush fire prone areas to sit down with everyone in their home and create a bush fire survival plan- before fire threatens.



These are the first steps to making a bush fire survival plan:

Discuss what to do is a fire threatens your home. Prepare your home and get it ready for bush fire season Know the bush fire alert levels Keep all the bush fire information numbers, websites and the smartphone app.

Part of your plan should include preparing your property, here are some maintenance tips to prepare your property: