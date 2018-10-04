Be safe on wet roads this week

WITH the forecast predicting wet weather over the next few days, police are reminding motorists to take extra care on the roads during the school holiday period.

The wet weather, which may see between 10-20mm in Grafton and 8-15mm in Yamba today, may increase the danger on Clarence Valley roads.

As the rain is expected to continue Traffic and Highway Patrol Command Acting Assistant Commissioner Julie Middlemiss urged motorists to be aware of their surroundings and pay extra attention when behind the wheel.

"It goes without saying - rain makes the roads slippery, and motorists need to drive to the conditions, and if required, slow down or pull to the side and wait for the heavy weather to pass," Acting Assistant Commissioner Middlemiss said.

"In heavy weather, visibility can be affected so turn your headlights on as a courtesy to other drivers and remember to maintain a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front.

"I know I sound repetitive but this messaging should make you think twice before making a reckless decision that affects the lives of you or other road users. You are better off arriving late at a destination, then not at all."