Be sure to pop in to a pop-up

DROP IN: Pop-up hub co-ordinator Carolline Kelly and Amber Morris, youth and community worker, and general manager New School Of Arts Neighbourhood House Skye Sear relax as people stream into the new pop-up hub.

DROP IN: Pop-up hub co-ordinator Carolline Kelly and Amber Morris, youth and community worker, and general manager New School Of Arts Neighbourhood House Skye Sear relax as people stream into the new pop-up hub. Adam Hourigan Photography

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

AS PEOPLE flooded into the New School of Arts Pop Up Hub launch in Prince St yesterday, there were comfy couches, information sheets on every table, and a friendly face everywhere you looked.

And for general manager Skye Sear, that's the environment she wants people to experience in the future.

As part of the Our Healthy Clarence initiative, the New School of Arts will set up pop-up hubs in Grafton and Yamba.

Ms Sear said the hubs provided a place for people to go to get reliable information on health, well-being and services.

"One of the things we've heard frequently is that people are not always sure where to go, and they're not confident the information they are getting from peers is reliable, so rather than referring people to a website or a number, they can drop in and talk to someone,” she said.

"The other thing we hear quite frequently is there's not a lot of spaces where the community can come together and do things...so that will be one of the other functions of the hubs, to provide space for people for free.”

The project is funded by the Department of Health and the set up of the room was provided by local fundraising including Morgan Pilley's 24 hour Ride for Youth and Toast Espresso's fundraiser.

"We hope it turns into a space where people feel comfortable to come in and get access to information we need,” Ms Sear said.

"We're appreciative of the community support and excited to be open.”