Be the next 'victim' of Austen Tayshus

VEGIE MIGHT: Comedian Austen Tayshus is back in the Clarence this weekend with a show at Wooli. AIKMAN AMOS

WHILE it's been 35 years since his hit single Australiana landed itself amongst the best of the best in Australian songs, Austen Tayshus said he still enjoys touring. "I like the regional areas,” Tayshus said. "Predominately, I love travelling and (I reckon) I've been around Australia more than other performer in Australia.”

Austen Tayshus said his show, which started in 2014 and hasn't stopped yet, continues to adapt depending on where he is.

"My whole approach is that I like to get the audience involved,” he said. "It's very Australian but it's very upbeat. I know what's going on in the world and inject that into the show. I'm highly educated and nothing really bothers me but I do understand the psyche of Australians. The more upset (the audience) becomes, the more I enjoy it.”

His next victim, er venue, is the Wooli Hotel, so come out this Saturday and join the party. Will Walla be there? Who knows, but Vegie might.