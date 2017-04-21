Be up for City At Midnight

INDIE/Alt Rock trio City At Midnight are creating a sound they can call their own and bringing it to Yamba this weekend.

Members Joshua Patrick (Vox/Guitar), Justin Duffield (Bass/Vox) and Lakey (Drums/Vox) formed in early 2014 aspiring to perfectly craft their art of playing the amazing live shows they are known for.

Releasing their debut EP Reborn in early October 2015 put the trio on the map. Sharing the stage with bands such as The Go Set, Lepers and Crooks and Pretty City has only enhanced their motivation giving them the title as one of Geelong's hardest working bands by their peers in the industry.

Last year the trio worked extremely hard in taking some new direction to their sound; throughout the year they have written an recorded an upcoming second EP titled Space Cadet. Along with this, the boys played as many gigs as they could get, jumping on support for Twin Haus an playing alongside Romeo Moon. Their first single was released in May 2016, titled Ghosts from the upcoming EP, and is available to listen or purchase from Spotify, Apple Music and their triple j unearthed page.

To close out that busy year they released a second single titled Space Cadet 101, along with their first music video to go with it.

The boys are now in the middle of tour to support the single and the EP and Yamba has their chance to check them out live for the first time.

Catch City at Midnight at Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Saturday night.