Beach fence replaced after first one 'mysteriously' removed

Byron Shire Council staff are very disappointed about the theft of protective fencing at South Golden Beach just two weeks after it was erected.

AFTER the theft of an entire fence at a beach access at South Golden Beach, Byron Shire Council staff have now rebuilt the fence.

And they're hoping this one is not removed or vandalised.

The council's coastal and biodiversity coordinator, Chloe Dowsett, said the first fence was installed in June 2018 and only lasted for two weeks before it was mysteriously removed.

"A new, small fence made of wire and shade cloth has been built for 'soft' dune stabilisation works which uses the brush matting to trap sand and rebuild the dune," she said.

"The aim is to rebuild the dune area to prevent the loss of coastal vegetation and we are hoping that this fence will last a lot longer than the last one," she said.

The council's bush regeneration supervisor, Dave Filipczyk, said staff, while rebuilding the fence, have noticed that some people are dumping their garden waste in the dunes, planting non-native plants and raking sticks and leaves into piles..

"Some people don't realise that dumping garden waste actually encourages the spread of weeds and we want to have the sand dunes planted out with only native species because their job is to stabilise the dunes and natives trees and shrubs also encourage native animals," Mr Filipczyk said.

"This has been a good opportunity to do some community education work and we have been door knocking and leaving educational material for people about the impact of dumping garden waste in the bush.

"We're hoping this will educate people about the importance of sand dunes and the vegetation that grows on the sand dunes.

"The dunes are nature's defence in creating a buffer against wave damage during storms and protecting land behind the dunes from the ocean," Mr Filipczyk said.