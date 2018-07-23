Beach 'idiot' caught doing 'kilometres of donuts'

An "idiot" driver did "kilometres of donuts" on the beach at Black Rocks, south of Evans Head.

IT WAS the "worst exhibition of road hooliganism” that Steve Watson had ever seen.

On Saturday morning he was on the beach near Black Rocks, south of Evans Head, when he saw an "idiot” doing "kilometres of donuts” on the beach.

Mr Watson posted the photos on the Iluka NSW Community General Information and Noticeboard on Facebook later that night.

"Keep an eye out for him in his Mitsubishi Triton with tool boxes in the back. Three young passengers with him all yahooing as they went past,” he wrote.

Many comments on the post called on Mr Watson to report the offender - something which he fully intends to do.

He said the driver's number plate was clearly visible in some of his photos and he would be making a report to the police.

Justin Bullen wrote: "It's f---wits like that that get everyone banned. Needs a good punch in the head and a few dented panels might wake the ringworm up.”

Robyn Harries posted: "Report him. Honestly, it's for his own good if not the protection of the environment.”

When the Evans Head News shared the post on its own Facebook page, they wrote: "Not only is is it dangerous for themselves it is a serious threat to the safety of others and especially families respectfully using our local beaches for recreational activities.

"It is also a serious threat to our native wildlife, and especially nesting shorebirds.

"If you see this type of activity take down the details and report them to the appropriate authorities.

"Behaviour like this it has been proven in other areas leads to all vehicles being banned from our beautiful pristine beaches.”