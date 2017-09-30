Beach patrols under way

PATROLS on Main Beach are now underway with the first patrols of the season being conducted last Saturday and Sunday.

The club thanks all those club members who have once again volunteered to give up their time on weekends to keep the swimming public safe on Main Beach.

Further volunteer patrols will be on duty for the three days of the coming long weekend. Council employed lifeguards will also be on duty on weekdays during the school holidays.

Patrol members who were unable to attend the first Proficiency Test of the season are reminded that the next one will be held on November 12.

This is compulsory for all patrolling members.

Membership fees need to be paid prior to this day and the online component of the course also needs to be completed in advance.

The club would warmly welcome any new people interested in training to become lifesavers, or any who may have been active in the past and would like to requalify - please contact the club office for membership, training and proficiency details.

The first Bronze Medallion training squad of the season comprising mainly nipper parents has been in training for two weeks now under instructors Alan Schofield and Jill Ennever.

A second group of former nipper members will be undertaking their Bronze training in an intensive program being run during the second week of the school holidays.

Thanks to club Education Officer, Kim Morgans who has been busy organising these courses.

In the last few weeks the club has welcomed many new families as new nipper members have signed up for the 2017/18 season.

Enthusiastic nippers and parents were at the club during sign-on day recently to join up and find out all the details about becoming a nipper.

Existing nippers are reminded that all memberships forms and payments should be completed online prior to the pool proficiency swim days which will be held at Yamba Community Pool from noon - 2pm on October 7 and/or October 14.

No memberships will be taken at the pool. Go online to portal.sls.com.au to renew and make payments for membership. Further details can be found in the Nippers Handbook on the club website ww.yambaslsc.com.au.

Copies of the handbook and season calendar are also available from the club office during office hours. Children must be five years of age before September 30 to join Nippers this season and new nipper memberships will not be taken after November 1.

Last Sunday saw the running of the first of the weekly Sunday morning handicap surf races of the season. With a rough surf running at Main Beach, there was only a small field looking to get some early points against their name.

The first winner of the season was Peter Rheinberger off 250 secs followed by Joe Fahey off 210 secs and Dylan Greef off 230.

There will be further swims on Sunday and Monday of the coming long weekend.

Three club members competed at the Qld Endurance titles held at Coolangatta Beach last Saturday - Peter Rheinberger was 1st in 55/59 years 1km Surf Swim and 1st in 2km Board Paddle; Kalani Ives finished 3rd in U/13 500m Surf Swim, 3rd in 1km Board Paddle and 3rd in 2km Beach Run and Will Brighton came 6th in Open 4km Beach Run.

Well done to these members who have trained consistently over the winter months.

For all club details please Phone 66462463 or Email office@ yambaslsc.com.au. Nipper enquiries through yambanippers @gmail.com