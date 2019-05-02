Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The barrel was examined by fire firefighters in protective gear before being taken by council officers.
The barrel was examined by fire firefighters in protective gear before being taken by council officers. Patrick Woods
Offbeat

Beach sectioned off as mysterious drum washes ashore

Ashley Carter
by
2nd May 2019 9:55 AM | Updated: 11:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MYSTERY surrounds a large drum that washed up at Coolum Beach this morning.

Emergency services were called to the beach after the 200L drum was found on the sand about 9am, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

The surrounding area was sectioned off as firefighters in protective gear examine the scene.

Coolum Fire Station captain Jason Spink said while the drum was not leaking, crews wore breathing apparatus until as they attempted to confirm the contents.

The drum washed ashore earlier this morning.
The drum washed ashore earlier this morning. Patrick Woods

"From that stage the contents will be handed over to Sunshine Coast Regional Council for proper disposals," he said.

The QFES spokeswoman said the drum was handed over to Sunshine Coast Council officers about 10.30am.

coolum beach offbeat queensland fire and emergency services sunshine coast council
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Police appeal following camera theft

    Police appeal following camera theft

    Crime Authorities urging anyone who saw suspicious activity to contact them

    OPINION: Yamba says goodbye to Easter holidays

    OPINION: Yamba says goodbye to Easter holidays

    Opinion Easter in Yamba is a refreshing escape for many on holidays

    Grafton Ghosts rue missed chances in upset loss

    premium_icon Grafton Ghosts rue missed chances in upset loss

    Rugby League Ghosts look to bounce back from shock loss this weekend

    RENTAL STRESS: Page among worst in Australia

    premium_icon RENTAL STRESS: Page among worst in Australia

    News ‘Alarming’ Clarence Valley figures ‘of great concern’