A wreath laid at Wilsons Headland where 15-year-old Mani Hart-Deville was killed by a shark while surfing with friends on Saturday, 11th July, 2020.
A wreath laid at Wilsons Headland where 15-year-old Mani Hart-Deville was killed by a shark while surfing with friends on Saturday, 11th July, 2020. Frank Redward
News

Beaches closed from Iluka to Red Rock

Bill North
by
12th Jul 2020 10:18 AM

ALL beaches from Iluka to Red Rock remain closed as authorities continue to investigate a fatal shark attack on a remote North Coast beach.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District are liaising with the Department of Primary Industry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack on a 15-year-old surfer at Wilsons Headland on Wooli Beach north of Coffs Harbour about 2.30pm on Saturday.

Wilsons Headland in the morning after 15-year-old Mani Hart-Deville was killed by a shark while surfing with friends on Saturday, 11th July, 2020.
Wilsons Headland in the morning after 15-year-old Mani Hart-Deville was killed by a shark while surfing with friends on Saturday, 11th July, 2020. Frank Redward

  DPI will place drum lines in the water on Sunday to identify the shark responsible for the attack.

Surf Life Saving NSW announced the 24-hour  closure of beaches throughout the Clarence Valley - which spans about 80km of coastline - following the tragedy on Saturday.

#SHARK // Beaches are closed throughout the Clarence Valley for 24 hours after a fatal shark attack on a 16-year-old boy...

Posted by Surf Life Saving NSW on Saturday, 11 July 2020

"Surf lifesavers will be operating drones and jetskis on Sunday to assist NSW Department of Primary Industries investigations," a Surf Life Saving NSW spokesperson said.

"Please do not enter the water in this region until further notice."

Yamba Surf Lifesaving Club confirmed Main Beach Yamba would be closed until 3pm Sunday.

All water activities at Clarence Coast beaches suspended by CV Council for 24 hrs due to a fatal shark attack at...

Posted by Yamba Surf Lifesaving Club on Saturday, 11 July 2020

Increased surveillance will also be present in the Yamba area.

Grafton Daily Examiner

