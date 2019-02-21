Menu
CLOSED OFF: Surf Life Saving have closed all beaches on the North Coast following dangerous conditions.
Beaches closed on North Coast

Kathryn Lewis
by
21st Feb 2019 2:52 PM

HAZARDOUS swells caused by the oncoming Tropical Cyclone Oma have forced the closure of all beaches on the far north cost.

Surf Life Saving said conditions have worsened rapidly, with wave heights of more than seven feet lashing the coastline.

High tides are contributing to the dangerous conditions.

The Australian Lifeguard Service said beaches will be closed until conditions improve.

"Please observe warning signs and listen to the lifeguards. We'll be monitoring the conditions and will look to re-open beaches when it's safe to do so," Australian Lifeguard Service's Scott McCartney said.

People have been urged to observe warning signs and listen to lifeguards who will monitor the conditions and re-open beaches when it is deemed safe.

