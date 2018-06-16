Menu
Debrah Novak
Beaches opened up to fishers

16th Jun 2018

BEACHES in the Solitary Islands Marine Park are among 10 ocean beach and headland sites rezoned to allow recreational fishing.

The NSW DPI has rezoned areas across four marine parks to allow recreational line fishing, said DPI deputy director general, fisheries, Dr Geoff Allan, yesterday.

"The decision to rezone the 10 sites from sanctuary zone to habitat protection zone to make shore-based recreational line fishing lawful means that recreational line fishing from the shore will continue to be allowed along 44km of coastline in the Cape Byron, Solitary Islands, Port Stephens-Great Lakes and Batemans marine parks,” Dr Allan said.

"We have had over 6600 submissions about this proposal. We acknowledge that there are a range of passionate views out there.

"Following a five-year amnesty on compliance action with regard to recreational line fishing from ocean beaches and headlands zoned sanctuary, these changes now bring certainty for our state's fishers.”

