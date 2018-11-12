Struggling swimmer saved by friends, winched off beach

Emergency services were called to rescue a man from Whites Beach, Broken Head.

UPDATE, Monday, 6am: A MAN is lucky to be alive after he got caught in a rip off a remote North Coast beach yesterday.

The 36-year-old man was swimming with friends at Whites Beach, Broken Head, when he got caught in a strong current and then became stranded on a rock.

According to authorities, the man was rescued by his friends and dragged onto the beach.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene and a full medical team was winched onto the beach to treat the man, who had suffered multiple cuts and bruises.

The man was then winched off the beach and flown to Lismore Base hospital in a stable condition.

UPDATE Sunday 4.55pm: A MAN has been winched to safety from Whites Beach at Broken Head following a rescue effort by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

The chopper transported the man, who was in a stable condition, to Lismore Base Hospital.

UPDATE 4.20pm: TWO paramedics have been winched on to Whites Beach at Broken Head to rescue a man in his 30s who was earlier stranded on a rock.

An NSW Ambulance media spokesman said the paramedics were winched to the beach by the Westpac helicopter with a stretcher to retrieve the man.

He is believed to be suffering from multiple cuts and abrasions, but is otherwise fine.

The chopper is expected to return to the area by 4.30pm to collect the paramedics and patient.

ORIGINAL: THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is preparing to winch a stricken swimmer to safety in waters off Whites Beach in the Broken Head Nature Reserve.

Police and paramedics were called to the popular remote beach just after 3pm following reports a swimmer was in distress.

An Ambulance Media spokesman said the person was reportedly sucked into a rip and is "currently trapped on a rock".

Whites Beach, considered a stunning remote destination on calm days, can also be hammered by swells and rips and is surrounded by hazardous rocks at each end.

The spokesman said the patient had possibly consumed a lot of water, and extensive cuts and bruises from the rocks, but was breathing.

Two paramedic crews, police, and the Westpac chopper are currently at the scene.