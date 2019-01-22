Menu
Subscribe Today's Paper
QUALITY KNOCK: Brandon Honeybrook celebrated a fine century in the Sawtell v Harwood game. Jenna Thompson
Cricket

Bear grills Sawtell in superem solo knock

Matthew Elkerton
by
22nd Jan 2019 8:00 AM
Subscriber only

CRICKET: To anyone who asked him last week, Brandon "Bear” Honeybrook said he was bringing up 100 against Sawtell.

It wasn't a hope, it wasn't a desire. It was a promise.

And the all-rounder, who was promoted up the order to open the batting at Harwood Oval, delivered on his promise and then some.

Honeybrook dominated the Sawtell attack, hitting them to all parts as he brought up a personal milestone of 151 in the side's 119-run win.

"I had been champing at the bit all week to get out there,” he said.

"There were a few stories going around about how Sawtell hadn't lost in four years. I was determined to change that.

"I told about 40-odd people last week that I was scoring a century. I don't believe in pressure and stress, it is just about being confident.”

Honeybrook combined well in partnerships with Ben McMahon (22) and Doug Harris (20), but it was his work alongside Luke Many (33*) that impressed most as the pair hit a 78-run stand in the space of about five overs at Harwood.

Giving himself the task of staying in through the innings, Honeybrook had been relatively conservative through most of his innings. Until he reached his century.

"There was a lot of internal battles going on, I was holding back a fair bit,” he said. "I didn't hit a ball in the air until I got to the 100 mark.

"The next over I launched the guy for back-to-back sixes and I just knew it was time. It was like flicking a switch.”

With Many watching the fireworks from the other end, Honeybrook went from 100 to 150 in about 13 balls before he eventually holed out to a boundary rider at mid-on.

"I was furious with myself,” he said. "I had a goal to be there at the end. I honestly thought we were under par. That was a 280-290 wicket and we would have easily gotten there with five overs to go.”

Needing more than a run a ball it was always going to be a tough ask for Sawtell and it wasn't made any better with Doug Harris (0 for 23 off 6) and Mark Vallette (2 for 37 off 8) tightening the screws early on.

But it was Many (3 for 35 off 7.1) and left-arm spinner Hayden Ensbey (3 for 2 off 2) who delivered the win for Harwood keeping them in the hunt for the North Coast Premier League minor-premiership.

Grafton Daily Examiner

