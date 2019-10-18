BEARD-ON: Jaca calling on men for follicle free for all

JACA organisers are paying homage to fun-loving facial hair competitions of fifty years ago and urging bearded blokes to get involved.

The Mutton Chop, the long side burn look of the 1960s, is back for this year's Jacaranda Festival through a beard and moustache competition as part of the BCU RetroFest.

The event celebrates a simpler time of hula hoops, Brylcreem, floral skirts and all things vintage and will feature a competition to crown the best beard and moustache in the Valley.

Festival Manager Mark Blackadder said with the rise of hipster culture he expects to see an amazing range of facial hair on display.

"Beards and moustaches are now firmly a part of men's grooming and I know there are some amazing examples around the Valley,” he says.

After an opinion piece appeared in The Daily Examiner looking at the history of Jacaranda mutton chop competition in 1969 and calling for its reintroduction, Mr Blackadder pointed out their pre-existing plans to channel the great event.

"The competition pays homage to the mutton chops that were proudly worn 50 years ago and we're hoping to see a resurgence alongside many other styles.

"However it's not the only contest during the BCU RetroFest as there'll be plenty of others to enter for those who are follicly challenged.”

Diamitta & Co and Prince Street Barbers will be judging the event and barber Nathan Thompson said he was excited to be a part of the competition.

Mr Thompson said the key to a good beard was simple - "plenty of length and just a lot of hair,” - and using a good product always helped.

The barber, who had worked at the Prince St Barbers for nearly four years said he was yet to come across a beard that was too wild.

"They are all tameable, definitely.”

The day will also include a Pinup completion, Dagwood Dog eating competition, a Fairy Floss eating competition for the under 14s, and the announcement of Miss RetroFest 2019.

On display will be a show and shine of vintage cars and bikes, Rock'n'Roll and retro inspired market stalls and live entertainment throughout the day by Vanessa Lee & The Retro Train.

The free event takes place in Market Square on Sunday 27 October from 10am.

Entry forms for all competitions can be downloaded or downloaded from www.jacarandafestival.com.