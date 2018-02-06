Beard-shave to help others to soldier on

MATES HURTING: Roger House, who will lose his beard to raise funds for Soldier On, an organisation that helps ex-service people.

Ebony Stansfield

AN EX-SOLDIER is growing his beard to raise funds for an organisation that looks after modern-day veterans and their families.

Roger House, who served for 20 years, is raising funds for Soldier On, which helps former service officers via health and well-being support, employment, education and training, and in social activities.

Mr House decided to have his beard shaved off before Anzac Day at Grafton Football Club at a Redmen's home game on April 21 at half-time.

"Red Hot Hair in Grafton have said they would sponsor it and do the shave...we will tear into it and rip it off, " he said.

Mr House said he decided to raise funds after a few of his army mates were suffering physically or psychologically.

"They (Soldier On) assist old soldiers, being one myself, and I just decided to do something such as grow the beard, as you can do in some occasions in the army but, very rarely," he said.

Mr House said it was much harder than people thought coming back to civilian life after being a soldier long term.

"Things are different automatically for you, you don't have to worry about admin-type things, in the army it's all done," he said.

"A lot of people find it difficult to come back in and be accepted as part of the community, you've got to virtually start a new life."

Wristbands are sold at Minnie Water Store and at Minnie Water Holiday Park office.

You can also donate straight onto Soldier Ons website at www.soldier-on. giveeasy.org/give-now.