Beard shaved for fundraising effort

ALL GONE: Clarence Medical Centre practice manager Angela Bliss, Dr Eric Davey and New Horizons proprietor Nicole Moloney after Dr Davey's beard was shaved to raise funds for Sasha Berry. Jarrard Potter

IT TOOK 11 years to grow and only half an hour to shave off but Clarence Medical Centre's Dr Eric Davey's beardless new face is for a good cause.

The doctor's new clean-shaven look was part of a fundraising effort for Sasha Berry, the eight-year-old girl who has had nine operations for a brain tumour.

People's donations determined what facial hair Dr Davey would lose, and out of the $825 raised it was full beard removal that raised the most funds at $585.

RIGHT: Dr Eric Davey with his full beard. TOP: Halfway through the job. ABOVE: Clarence Medical Centre practice manager Angela Bliss, Dr Davey and New Horizons' Nicole Moloney. Angela Bliss

However Dr Davey wasn't too impressed with the new style.

"Oh no,” were his first words when looking in the mirror.

"It feels very different, it's very smooth.”

Dr Davey said he had a feeling people would vote with their wallets to see him part with his facial follicles.

"Everyone seemed to want to put their two cents in with the beard and most wanted it gone.”

"I think they're curious to see what's underneath.”

Dr Davey and Clarence Medical Centre practice manager Angela Bliss appreciated the efforts of everyone who supported their fundraiser.

"It was good fun and all for a good cause in the end,” Dr Davey said.