Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Beard shaved for fundraising effort

ALL GONE: Clarence Medical Centre practice manager Angela Bliss, Dr Eric Davey and New Horizons proprietor Nicole Moloney after Dr Davey's beard was shaved to raise funds for Sasha Berry.
ALL GONE: Clarence Medical Centre practice manager Angela Bliss, Dr Eric Davey and New Horizons proprietor Nicole Moloney after Dr Davey's beard was shaved to raise funds for Sasha Berry. Jarrard Potter
by Jarrard Potter

IT TOOK 11 years to grow and only half an hour to shave off but Clarence Medical Centre's Dr Eric Davey's beardless new face is for a good cause.

The doctor's new clean-shaven look was part of a fundraising effort for Sasha Berry, the eight-year-old girl who has had nine operations for a brain tumour.

People's donations determined what facial hair Dr Davey would lose, and out of the $825 raised it was full beard removal that raised the most funds at $585.

RIGHT: Dr Eric Davey with his full beard. TOP: Halfway through the job. ABOVE: Clarence Medical Centre practice manager Angela Bliss, Dr Davey and New Horizons' Nicole Moloney.
RIGHT: Dr Eric Davey with his full beard. TOP: Halfway through the job. ABOVE: Clarence Medical Centre practice manager Angela Bliss, Dr Davey and New Horizons' Nicole Moloney. Angela Bliss

However Dr Davey wasn't too impressed with the new style.

"Oh no,” were his first words when looking in the mirror.

"It feels very different, it's very smooth.”

Dr Davey said he had a feeling people would vote with their wallets to see him part with his facial follicles.

"Everyone seemed to want to put their two cents in with the beard and most wanted it gone.”

"I think they're curious to see what's underneath.”

Dr Davey and Clarence Medical Centre practice manager Angela Bliss appreciated the efforts of everyone who supported their fundraiser.

"It was good fun and all for a good cause in the end,” Dr Davey said.

Topics:  beard clarence medical centre dr eric davey sasha berry shave

Grafton Daily Examiner
HONEYBROKEN: Injury cruels return to Premier League

HONEYBROKEN: Injury cruels return to Premier League

Harwood enforcer Brandon Honeybrook has been dealt a tough blow on the eve of the Premier League season returning.

Grafton needs a reason to celebrate new year's

Rebekah Lougher.

What happened to NYE in Grafton?

The Daily Examiner bottle deposit scheme

Many things in life can be equated to an episode from Seinfeld. The NSW Government's Return and Earn deposit refund program is one of them. Screen shot from NBC's Seinfeld.

How many cans do you need to break even on a trip?

Christmas wrapped up for another year

PACKAGING PERFECTION: St Johns Road (Barossa) Resurrection Aged Tawny : Christmas and New Year is all about Resurrection isn't it...umm, no, whoops, wrong event. Whatever, have a go at the fantastic packaging on this...resurrected from the 18th century. Rating: 9/10.

Here's Max Crus with yet another wine...

Local Partners