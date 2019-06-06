Bears denied first win

McAuley White's goal scorer Ellynie Cameron in action earlier in the season against Coffs Crusaders.

HOCKEY: A late goal has prevented the Bears from chalking up their first win of the season.

City Bears Village Green Hotel held table toppers McAuley White to a 1-1 draw last Friday night after a late Ellynie Cameron goal broke the hearts of the Bears faithful.

Bears took the lead courtesy of striker Emma Thompson, who opened the scoring early on after slotting the ball past MacAuley goalkeeper Ella Gilbert.

Bears coach Rick Sampson, back on the sideline after a few weekends away, said he was happy with the performance and how the women had found some good structure for a majority of the game.

"I was really happy the girls dug deep and it was good to see the girls play some good hockey against the front runners of the competition,” he said.

"I keep telling the girls, we have a heap of improvement in us.”

Sampson was mindful that they had faced McAuley at an opportune time, with the team having to deal with a number key players missing due to representative commitments, but said Bears were also missing their elite striker in Kaitlin Pardoe.

"There's no pressure on us as the other A grade teams have numerous representatives and the pressure is on them to win every week.” he said.

Jozee Adamson and Abby Chapman were singled out for praise by the Chapman, who said the pair was given a license to run the ball.

"They were outstanding for the Bears tonight.” he said.

The game was an end-to-end affair with plenty of opportunities for both sides but despite the strong showing, he admitted his team "ran out of legs” trying to hold on to the 1-nil lead.

And so it was in the final quarter McAuley's Ellynie Cameron found herself unmarked at the top of the circle to receive a quality pass and hammer the ball past Kate Atkin to equalise.

The draw ensures both teams stay exactly where they were on the table.