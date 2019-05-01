Bears' fitness makes difference in win over Barbs

OVERBOARD: There was some solid tackling at the Grafton Hockey Centre at the weekend.

MEN'S HOCKEY: City Bears B&S Kitchens 3-1 win over Barbs Hagars was not as decisive as it appears after a close fought game at the weekend.

Barbs player Jamie Want said a late goal from a penalty corner to Bears fullback Josh Lollback made the scoreline more flattering for the winners.

"It was actually a pretty even game,” Want said. "Both sides actually missed a lot of chances.

"We had a few penalty corners which we didn't convert and that hurt us in the end.”

He said fitness also played a part late in the game.

"They've got a few handy young players who kept running right to the end. We started to run out of legs right at the end.”

Bears hit the front with an early field goal but Barbs were able to equalise from a penalty corner when Josh Wainwright slotted one home. Want said both teams were evenly matched at this stage, but Bears edged ahead later in the half with another field goal.

"We had a few chances to get the goal back, but we didn't take them,” he said.

"We thought we were at least a chance of drawing level, but it just didn't happen.”

But Want wasn't too upset with the loss at this stage of the season.

"Bears are always up near the top of the table, so for us to match them for most of the game was pretty encouraging,” Want said. "We have Tyler Gaddes coming back from national trials, which make a bit of a difference for us.”

The was also good news for the Barbs camp yesterday with the news centre-half Reece Gaddes had been named in the NSW Under-21 team, coached by Grafton Olympian Brent Livermore.

"It was great to hear Reece had been picked for the State team yesterday,” Want said.

"He's registered with us and plays here when he can, but most of the time he's playing for Labrador in Queensland, with Brent Livermore.

"They've got some pretty handy players and Reece will pick up a lot playing with them.”