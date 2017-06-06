Alford strikes late to seal Inter-District win

ACTION: Grafton Bears Josh Lollback looking to make the most of a short corner.

HOCKEY: A determined Ballina side was thwarted in their attempt to score wins against all Grafton teams with City Bears put in a dogged performance to come away with a 3-2 win in their Far North Coast Premier League clash.

Bears' captain-coach Michael Russ said the match was evenly poised throughout much of the second half at two goals apiece before Justin Alford sealed the match off a short corner.

"We showed some good fight, though it probably wasn't one of our better games," he said.

"We didn't get off to a great start, it was a slow start from us, but towards the end of the match we got more composed and managed to come away with the win.

"It was a pretty tough match, very end-to-end, so there wasn't much in it."

Starring for the Bears were Josh Lollback, who with Alford worked hard to turn the match in their favour.

"It's good to see them playing some good hockey, Josh is solid like that and consistent so we can rely on him," Russ said.

"Hopefully the win will give us a bit of confidence, we're probably sitting second in the local competition behind Barbs who had a very strong start."

With Grafton Hockey Association taking the week off due to the long weekend, Russ said he was preparing to travel to Sydney with the Grafton Men's Open team to manage their campaign at the NSW State Open Championships.

"Usually we take about six or seven guys from here then use a few guys who live and play in Sydney," he said.

"It's good for our guys to see what first grade is like down there, to get that experience and see what they're up against."