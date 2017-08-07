Bears reign supreme in Premier League

CHAMPIONS: The City Bears celebrate claiming their first ever Far North Coast Premier League title, the first Grafton team to accomplish the feat.

HOCKEY MEN: City Bears have made history in the Far North Coast Premier League competition, becoming the first team in Grafton to claim the title.

Bears defeated competition favourite Northern Star 4-2 in their semi-final in Grafton on Saturday, before holding East Lismore scoreless in a 3-0 win in the final on Sunday.

Bears jumped out to an early lead against East Lismore after eight minutes when Bent Stone converted a penalty corner.

After 17 minutes Justin Alford extended the lead, scoring off a back-stick shot to take the score to 2-0. Alford finished the scoring in the second half with another back-stick shot to seal the win.

Bears' Dave Dart said while Easts dominated field position for most of the game, their defence held strong.

"We just defended and defended and defended and didn't let anything past us,” he said.

"We played with a good system and had Josh Lollback roaming at the back, but our defence definitely won us the game. It was really pleasing to see us keep them to nil.

"Toby Power and Justin Alford had really good games, but everyone played well.”

Dart said the side was quietly confident they could get the job done in the final after a tough match against Northern Star in the semi-final.

"In a good way I think Easts beat us in the two round games during the year, which might have given them some confidence they could get over us,” he said.

"The semi-final was a really tough game, but our defence was really good there too. We got everyone behind the ball which made it a little hard in attack but if they can't score they can't win.”

Dart said the most pleasing part of the win was proving to everyone that teams in Grafton Hockey Association can match it with their northern rivals.

"Northern Star had won it the last two years running, and a Grafton side had never made it to the grand final before in the inter-district Premier League,” he said.

"Hopefully it will show the other Grafton sides that they can do it, it's possible to beat these teams. There's not much of a difference between us, it's just a small percentage difference.

"Now that we've won it, hopefully it shows everyone that it can be done. It's fantastic.”