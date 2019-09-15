Bears settle the score against Sailors after tough tussle

City Bears Elders midfielder Michael Russ charges up the field in the men's reserve grade grand final against Sailors Bean Scene Cafe on Saturday.

MEN'S RESERVE GRADE: City Bears were successful in the first grade grand final on Saturday but before they took to the field the reserve grade side had a battle of their own against Sailors Bean Scene Cafe.

City Bears Elders have been neck and neck with Sailors throughout the season but coach Pete Fysh was glad his side could get the job done with a 2-0 win in the decider.

"All year we've tussled really hard with Sailors, it's been a really good battle,” Fysh said.

"Every time we play them the game can go either way, there's not many goals between us this year. This year I've really enjoyed playing against them, it's been a great contest and to come away with the win is fantastic for the boys.”

Sailors came away winners in their previous two encounters but Fysh wasn't going to let his side go down again.

"They beat us 2-0 in the final round and they got us with a minute and a half to go in the major semi-final and beat us 1-0. We worked our way through the finals series and met up with these guy again,” he said.

"The boys were pretty pumped, they wanted to get one back on them so it was good to get the job done.

"I praise the whole team, the boys dug deep for each other at the end of the day and they really played for one another and that's what you want as a coach.”

Fysh feels it's only onwards and upwards next year.

"I think most of the guys will be back again next year so we'll just keep rebuilding, we've got a lot of young guys coming through too so it's only bigger and better things to come.”