Beaten, bruised and locked in a room

VICTIM: Glenn Schembri's face was left bruised and swollen after an alleged assault at Maclean Highschool.

LOCKED in a classroom for his own safety, following an alleged vicious attack on school grounds, Maclean High School's Glenn Schembri was left with only an ice-pack to nurse his swollen face and black eye.

It took more than 20 minutes after the incident, which occurred about 11am on March 27, before Glenn's girlfriend called his mother Carroll Connor to let her know what happened, and a further 10 minutes before he was picked up by his step-father and taken to hospital.

Ms Connor said she was "disgusted” by the high school's response to the alleged assault on her 16-year-old son, which left him with a fractured nose, black eye and bruising across his face.

"The school didn't ring an ambulance, they didn't ring the police, they didn't ring me,” she said.

"The school said his injuries didn't look that severe, they locked both of them in a classroom, the teacher looked at him and said he would be right and handed him an ice pack.”

According to police, a 16-year-old youth has since been charged with assaulting a school student occasioning actual bodily harm, and is due to appear in a children's court in July.

Ms Connor said at the time of the incident, the school was more concerned about removing the alleged attackers from the school grounds than they were with the health and safety of her son.

"They rang all of their parents, and their parents came to the school to get them, thinking that the boys would keep going and attack Glenn,” she said.

"Their response was that Glenn was safe, he was locked in a room. He wasn't safe, he was seriously hurt. The school needs to be held accountable for what they've done for the lack of care that they provided for my son.”

A spokesman for NSW Department of Education said staff became aware of an incident involving two groups of students after 11am, and by 11.15am staff had separated the groups and removed the victim to a secure room.

"Staff were not aware of any visible injuries, but provided first aid,” he said.

"The school followed an appropriate process in dealing with the incident, by intervening to stop the incident, separating the parties, providing first aid, ensuring parents were advised, confirming further medical attention would be sought, contacting police and initiating the disciplinary process.

"The school is always keen to improve its processes. In this case staff acted promptly and professionally.

"Each incident is dealt with according to its circumstances.”

The spokesperson confirmed disciplinary action had been taken against Glenn's alleged attackers but declined to comment further pending a police investigation.

Glenn said the alleged attack has left more than physical scars.

"I feel pretty disgusted at how the school put me in a room like an animal and just locked me up,” he said.

"I passed out, I don't really remember much after the fight.It still hurts to eat, I've been having trouble sleeping because my face still hurts.”