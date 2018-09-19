Beating the drum for Australia

SET FOR ACTION: Tyler Hogden is set to represent Australia in dragon boating next year at the 14th IDBF World Nations Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

DRAGON BOATS: In just three years, Tyler Hogden has gone from a rookie at the Grafton Dragon Boat Club giving the sport a go to being named in the 2019 Australian Auroras dragon boat team to compete at the World National Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

After winning a silver medal at the Australian Championships at Kawana Waters in Queensland earlier this year, Hogden found out she was picked in the national team two weeks ago.

"I got an email from the coaches, and when I saw it I was really excited because I didn't think I would get in,” she said.

"I had already tried out two years before and didn't make it, so it was a bit of a surprise.”

An accomplished dragon boater who can drum, paddle and sweep, Hogden said she has loved the sport since her first time in the boat.

"When I first tried out I really enjoyed it and it was just fun and relaxing,” she said.

"It feels really exhilarating, it doesn't feel like I'm representing Australia.”

While the World National Championships in Thailand are not until August next year, Hogden said there's a lot of work to be done from now until then.

"I'll be drumming for one of the Australian teams, but I won't know until after a few of the camps that will be held between now and the championships,” Hogden said. "We have to get fit, I've got to do a lot of benchmarks in things like sit-ups, push-ups, burpees, beep test and pull-ups.

"It's pretty intense the physical side of things, but I think I'll be able to get up to fitness I need to be at. I have until April to get into the right fitness, so I should be able to do that.”

Hogden admitted the fact she would be a member of the Australian Auroras still hadn't quite hit home yet.

"I'm really excited, but I'm also a bit nervous about heading to Thailand to compete,” she said. "I know what the other teams are like, they're really strong and powerful, but I think I'll be ready by the time comes around.

"It's going to be really intense the competition, but we will have a strong team too so I'm looking forward to it.”

Grafton Dragon Boat Club publicity officer Maree O'Meally-Smith said Hogden has a bright future in the sport and is a great ambassador for the club.