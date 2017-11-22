Beating unemployment works wonders for Tyler

WHAT'S COOKING: Tyler Isenhood turned his life around when he gained a job with Red Rooster.

FROM unemployed to winning work awards, Grafton youth Tyler Isenhood has proved how getting a job can change your life.

"I had been on the dole for a very long time. I didn't really want to work, I just wanted to stay at home and bludge, which obviously was a bad thing,” Tyler said.

Centrelink connected Tyler with a local Grafton Transition to Work provider, Enterprise and Training Company (ETC), where he was supported in finding work at Red Rooster.

"ETC helped me to do my resume, which I'm pretty sure is what helped me to get the job here. They pushed and kept at me - which is what I needed,” he said.

"I've now been working here for six months and have been happy ever since. I enjoy this so much more than being on the dole. Now when I do have time off I'm just sitting around thinking that I want to go into work. The people here are nice and friendly and we have great working conditions.

"I also have a lot more opportunities now that I'm working. I can pay more bills, take more responsibility and buy more video games, of course.”

Tyler has proved himself at the new job and recently was named the "Crew Person of the Month”.

Red Rooster restaurant manager Kyla Snowden said Tyler was an asset to their team.

"He's got a can-do attitude, is always at work on time and you can see he works his hardest. He concentrates on getting our drive-through times down, it's a pleasure to work with him,” Ms Snowden said.

Tyler shared his advice for others out there who may be in a similar situation to what he was.

"Getting a job is actually a lot better than sitting at home doing nothing. Even if you think you don't want to, just give it a go and get some help,” he said.

"I'm now working towards my goal, which is to become a Crew Team Leader.”