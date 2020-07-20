Beatrice’s husband releases new wedding photos

New pictures have been released showcasing Princess Beatrice's stunning - and intimate - surprise wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi over the weekend.

In a heartfelt tribute to his new wife on Instagram, the 37-year-old property developer shared three images from their Friday nuptials, taken by photographer Benjamin Wheeler.

The happy couple looked radiant in the new set of pictures. Picture: Instagram



Edoardo is seen smiling at Beatrice, 31, who is decked out in a vintage wedding dress by Norman Hartnell that was loaned to her by the Queen and modified to fit by the Queen's dressmaker Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin.

In the caption, he shared EE Cummings' poem, I Carry Your Heart With Me, which was also read during the ceremony.

News of the wedding was first shared on the royal family's official Twitter account on Saturday, with the Palace releasing a first look at the bride and groom.

Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their wedding with their closest family.



📷 The happy couple are pictured with Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Photograph by Benjamin Wheeler. pic.twitter.com/Ztw1Kk0eRy — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 18, 2020

The couple announced their engagement last September and were due to marry at St James's Palace on May 29 with 150 guests after a star-studded engagement party, but were forced to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, they wed at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park on Friday in a top-secret ceremony with around 20 guests including Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, the Queen and Prince Philip.

Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie and her brother in law Jack Brooksbank, are also believed to have attended the wedding along with Edoardo's father Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and sister Nicole Yeomans.

Originally published as Beatrice's husband releases new photos

Their wedding announcement came as a surprise to many. Picture: Instagram