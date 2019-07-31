Beatrix puts Grafton's dirty laundry through final rinse

LAST LOAD: Beatrix Bennett-Hillier has retired from Jacaranda Laundry after 10 years.

MOST people dread washing day, but it's been a part of Beatrix Bennett-Hillier's life for the past ten years.

The operator of Jacaranda Laundry is hanging up her sheets after what she describes as "hundreds of thousands of loads”, but said she's proud of what's she's achieved.

"The business has definitely grown,” she said. "There were electric driers which I replaced with one lot of driers and replaced them again with gas driers.

"They're faster and gas is much cheaper than electricity.”

Beatrix said the laundry was now more than ever an essential service as the drought hit outlying areas hard.

"The people living out of town don't have town water, they run on tank water and they're not going to waste it on washing,” she said

"Same as me. I live out of town, and I'll still come in here to do my washing.

"I might take it home to dry in the future, but it'll all get done here at the moment.

"I don't have a washing line at home - haven't needed one.”

Beatrix said they provided a service for a lot of people in aged care still in their own homes, as well as services for hotels and motels.

She said she had seen many characters through the business, and catered for unusual washing items such as horse blankets, though they got put in separate machines.

She came upon the business after being medically retired from her prison officer job of 17 years, but after recovering she wandered into the laundry, saw the for sale sign and decided to give it a go.

"It's been hard and I stuck at it, but the wider community are a really great bunch and I've made a lot of friends,” she said.

After a second batch of work, Beatrix is matter-of-fact whether this will be her permanent retirement.

"Bloody oath,” she laughed. "I'll have a bit of time for me.”

OPEN FOR BUSINESS:

Corey and Dom Menzies recently moved to Grafton from Queensland to take over as new owners of Jacaranda Laundry in King St.