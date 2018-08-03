Beats helping Terry Buy a Bale or two

THE RIGHT NOTE: Terry Deefholts performs with Rob Burley and Mitch Reynolds at the Grafton Farmers Markets where they are raising money for Buy a Bale to help drought-stricken farmers.

THE RIGHT NOTE: Terry Deefholts performs with Rob Burley and Mitch Reynolds at the Grafton Farmers Markets where they are raising money for Buy a Bale to help drought-stricken farmers. Caitlan Charles

IT WAS a lightning bolt moment for Terry Deefholts when he decided to busk for Buy a Bale to help drought-affected farmers.

With the help of some of the Valley's best musicians, Mr Deefholts set up at the Grafton Farmers Markets on Thursday to play and raise money.

"I was here last week, I just decided to come and do some busking for charity because I like music and I may as well,” he said.

"That was for the children's ward, but then someone here suggested the drought.”

Mr Deefholts said everyone had been so generous, raising $385 this week with the help of the stall holders of the markets, who contributed $80.

"What I love about it is people are really appreciative, too,” he said.

"I got paid in potatoes and carrots and eggs last week. People just came and gave me stuff.”

Last week, for Mr Deefholts, was like a soft launch of what he will be doing for the rest of the month.

"When you look around our Valley, we are pretty dry but everyone is still digging into their pockets,” he said.

"I think that is amazing, it gets past the bickering, past other stuff, it's much bigger than that.”

Mr Deefholts was joined by the Country Heritage Band, Rob and Jarred Burley and Mitch Reynolds from Living Proof.

Organisers of the Grafton Farmers Markets plan to raise funds for Buy A Bale for the whole month of August.

Head down to the markets each Thursday at the Christ Church Cathedral carpark to listen to Mr Deefholts play and raise money for the farmers in need.