Beautiful Babies Grand Champion keeps it in family

IT WAS a classic case of like father, like son when the Bendigo Bank Jacaranda Festival's Grand Champion baby winner was announced, with little Liam Smidt following in his dad's footsteps.

The year was 1983 when Darryll Smidt took out the very same competition, and he was proud to see his son carry on the legacy 35 years later.

"It's very exciting, he definitely takes after his father," Darryll said.

"The competition is something we've done for all the kids, so I think it must run in the family."

Liam was dressed to impress with stylish suspenders and a dapper bowtie.

"It's a nice outfit that we bought for him and he likes to wear it so that's a bonus," Darryll said.

Jacaranda Festival manager Leah Wallace she was thrilled to see so many beautiful babies take part in the annual tradition.

"We've seen an increase in attendance this year, and with the new format this year we'd love to hear from anybody who has any feedback about the festival," Ms Wallace said.

If you have feedback for the festival, email jacarandafest@bigpond.com.

Beautiful Baby Competition winners

Boys:

0-6 months: Jack Tindal

7-12 months: Jayden Davis

13-18 months: Cody Want (2nd: Max Grey)

19-24 months: AJ Payne (2nd: Keenan Blood)

Girls:

0-6 months: Summer Williams (2nd: Amari Ellem)

7-12 months: Olivia Payne (2nd: Isabelle Gilmour)

13-18 months: Harley Corfe (2nd: Elizabeth Templeton)

19-14 months: Maybelle Pope (2nd: Aria Atherton)

Best dressed girl: Summer Williams

Best dressed boy: Cody Want

Runner-up Grand Champion: Marli Chevally

Grand Champion: Liam Smidt