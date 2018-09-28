Beautiful moment caught on touch footy field

TEAMWORK: The beautiful moment of sportsmanship captured at the Yamba Touch Football Association primary schools gala day with Harper helping his St James Primary schoolmate Jess.

TOUCH FOOTBALL: The fields at the Yamba Sports Complex were buzzing with activity last week as the Yamba Touch Football Association hosted it's annual primary schools gala day.

But among more than 1000 students from across the Lower Clarence taking part in the day, there was one moment of sportsmanship that will never be forgotten by event organiser Tim Ryan.

When doing his regular rounds across the fields, Ryan stumbled upon two St James students displaying the ultimate form of mateship.

"I just happened to spot this young bloke pulling one of his classmates around the field in a wheelie walker. It honestly just busted me,” Ryan said.

"I thought that moment tapped into the spirit of the carnival. Watching one young kid stopping to help out his mate and make sure they were involved in the game, it was something special. People ask me all the time why do I do so much for kids sport, and it's little moments like that.”

The student in the walker, Jess, has lived with a disability since birth but it has far from limited her ability in sports and education.

And it is thanks to the support structures at St James Primary which ensure no hurdles stop their students getting involved in any activity.

While at the time it was young Harper helping out Jess on the touch football field, St James principal Anne Dawson said it could have been any number of students out there helping her because it is what they have been taught.

"It is about making sure their is nothing stopping her getting involved in school activities,” Dawson said. "Culturally, that is what we do.”

Ryan said the moment reminded him of the sportsmanship shown by members of the Yamba Football Club toward junior footballer Marc Reichler-Stillhard, who played with Down syndrome.

"Sport knows no boundaries, it should be about including everyone,” he said. "That's why it is moments like these that are special.”

The touch football gala day included students from all Lower Clarence primary schools from Ulmarra to Yamba and according to Ryan the day ran "like clockwork”.