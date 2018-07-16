A Beautiful night at the Helpmann Awards
QUEENSLAND theatre-goers are in for a treat with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical opening in Brisbane this week hot off the heels of its Helpmann Award wins.
The musical, which tells the story of songwriter Carole King's early career and the events leading to the recording of her best-selling album Tapestry, was named Best Musical in the second act of Australia's annual live performance awards in Sydney.
Star Esther Hannaford was also named Best Female Actor in a Musical.
Adding to the production's three wins in the creative categories last night, that brings Beautiful's Helpmann Awards haul to five.
The 18th annual Helpmanns was a star-studded ceremony held in front of a full house at the Capitol Theatre Sydney on the set of Priscilla Queen of the Desert the Musical.
Bangarra Dance Theatre's Bennelong, Muriel's Wedding The Musical and Hamlet were the night's other big winners.
"The breadth and diversity of winners, nominees and performances at tonight's and yesterday's events shines a spotlight on Australia's world class creative and artistic talent," said Live Performance Australia (LPA) President Andrew Kay AM.
Tonight's awards show was hosted by music writer Glenn A Baker AM, choreographer Rafael Bonachela, musical theatre star and TV host David Campbell, mezzo soprano Jacqueline Dark, comedian Anne Edmonds and Priscilla star Tony Sheldon.
Performances included a number from the cast of Priscilla, an evocative duet from Sydney Dance Company dancers Davide Di Giovanni and Charmene Yap, triple ARIA winners David Bridie, Helen Mountfort and Hope Csutoros from My Friend the Chocolate Cake, the stars of Muriel's Wedding the Musical and the Brisbane-born international indie pop sensation Sheppard.
The awards ceremony can be viewed now on ABC-TV or anytime on ABC iView.
2018 Helpmann Award winners
CABARET
Best Cabaret Performer
Taylor Mac
A 24-Decade History of Popular Music
Melbourne International Arts Festival and Pomegranate Arts
COMEDY
Best COMEDY Performer
Celia Pacquola
All Talk
Token Events
CONTEMPORARY MUSIC
Best International Contemporary Concert
Paul McCartney, Frontier Touring, MPL & Marshall Arts
Paul McCartney - One On One World Tour 2017
Best Australian Contemporary Concert
Gotye, Sydney Festival & Mona Foma
Gotye Presents a Tribute to Jean-Jacques Perrey
Best Contemporary Music Festival
Museum of Old and New Art (Mona)
Mona Foma
BALLET, DANCE & PHYSICAL THEATRE
Best BALLET
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland
The Australian Ballet
BEST DANCE PRODUCTION
Bennelong
Bangarra Dance Theatre
Best Visual or Physical Theatre Production
TIDE
Bleach* Festival & The Farm
Best Choreography in a Ballet, Dance or Physical Theatre Production
Stephen Page AO
Bennelong
Bangarra Dance Theatre
Best Male Dancer in a Ballet, Dance or Physical Theatre Production
Beau Dean Riley Smith
Bennelong
Bangarra Dance Theatre
Best Female Dancer in a Ballet, Dance or Physical Theatre Production
Ako Kondo
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland
The Australian Ballet
INDUSTRY
Best New Australian Work
Stephen Page AO
Bennelong
Bangarra Dance Theatre
Best Original Score
Kate Miller-Heidke & Keir Nuttall
Muriel's Wedding The Musical
Sydney Theatre Company and Global Creatures
Best Music Direction
Isaac Hayward
Muriel's Wedding The Musical
Sydney Theatre Company and Global Creatures
Best Costume Design
Gabriela Tylesova
Muriel's Wedding The Musical
Sydney Theatre Company and Global Creatures
Best Scenic Design
Jacob Nash
Bennelong
Bangarra Dance Theatre
Best Lighting Design
Nick Schlieper
Bennelong
Bangarra Dance Theatre
Best Sound Design
Michael Waters
Muriel's Wedding The Musical
Sydney Theatre Company and Global Creatures
Best Special Event
Taylor Mac: A 24 Decade History of Popular Music
Melbourne International Arts Festival and Pomegranate Arts
MUSICALS
Best Musical
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Michael Cassel in association with Paul Blake & Sony/ATV Music Publishing & Mike Bosner
Best Direction of a Musical
Marc Bruni
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Michael Cassel in association with Paul Blake & Sony/ATV Music Publishing & Mike Bosner
Best Choreography in a Musical
Andrew Hallsworth
Muriel's Wedding The Musical
Sydney Theatre Company and Global Creatures
Best Male Actor in a Musical
DAVID CAMPBELL
Dream Lover
John Frost AM and Gilbert Theatrical
Best Female Actor in a Musical
ESTHER HANNAFORD
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Michael Cassel in association with Paul Blake & Sony/ATV Music Publishing & Mike Bosner
Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Mat Verevis
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Michael Cassel in association with Paul Blake & Sony/ATV Music Publishing & Mike Bosner
Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Amy Lehpamer
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Michael Cassel in association with Paul Blake & Sony/ATV Music Publishing & Mike Bosner
OPERA & CLASSICAL MUSIC
Best Opera
Hamlet
Glyndebourne Festival, Adelaide Festival, State Opera of South Australia and the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra.
Best Direction of an Opera
Neil Armfield AO
Hamlet
Glyndebourne Festival and Adelaide Festival in association with the State Opera of South Australia and the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra
Best Male Performer in an Opera
Allan Clayton
Hamlet
Glyndebourne Festival and Adelaide Festival in association with the State Opera of South Australia and the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra
Best Female Performer in an Opera
Nicole Car
La Traviata
Opera Australia
Best Male Performer in a Supporting Role in an Opera
Kanen Breen
Coronation of Poppea
Pinchgut Opera
Best Female Performer in a Supporting Role in an Opera
Lorina Gore
Hamlet
Glyndebourne Festival and Adelaide Festival in association with the State Opera of South Australia and the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra
Best Symphony Orchestra Concert
Bluebeard's Castle: With Bach and Brahms
The Sydney Symphony Orchestra
Best Chamber and/or Instrumental Ensemble Concert
Jordi Savall with Hesperion XXI & Tembembe Ensamble Continuo
Perth Festival
Best Individual Classical Music Performance
Jonas Kaufmann
Parsifal
Opera Australia
PRESENTATION FOR CHILDREN
Best PRESENTATION FOR CHILDREN
Emil and the Detectives
Slingsby
REGIONAL TOURING
Best REGIONAL TOURING PRODUCTION
OUR land people stories
Bangarra Dance Theatre
THEATRE
Best Play
The Children
Melbourne Theatre Company and Sydney Theatre Company
Best Direction of a Play
Sarah Goodes
The Children
Melbourne Theatre Company and Sydney Theatre Company
Best Male Actor in a Play
HUGO WEAVING
The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
Sydney Theatre Company
Best Female Actor in a Play
Pamela Rabe
The Children
Melbourne Theatre Company and Sydney Theatre Company
Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Play
Mitchell Butel
Mr Burns, A Post-Electric Play
Belvoir and State Theatre Company South Australia
Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Play
Anita Hegh
The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
Sydney Theatre Company