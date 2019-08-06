'Beautiful souls': Students remember lives lost in crash

"MEMORIES can never be taken away, so we'll remember them when we learn and play."

The words of a poem read by two St Joseph's Maclean students talked of those lost long before any of the students were born, yet who had been immortalised in a plaque in the school garden.

Yesterday, the school rededicated the plaque to the three lost in a tragic crash on the way back from camp 30 years ago.

Commemorating the death of Dr Usha Thakur, Amanda Zell-Pateman and Jade McDonald, fellow classmates, teachers and current students gave their own remembrance to an event which devastated the school community in 1989.

Crash survivor Alison Barrett told the crowd of those who were lost in the crash, describing them as "three beautiful souls", and thanked not only the people who had turned out to commemorate their lives today, but those who had supported them through the aftermath of the horrific incident.

Sr Margaret Bannon, who was the principal of St Joseph's at the time of the crash, chose to sit among the current students and speak to them before she "spoke to the adults" implored the children to celebrate their own school community, and thanked them how they had looked after the plaque laid in their memory.

She also introduced those who had lost in the crash, first the family of Amanda, and also reminisced with well-known music teacher Connie de Dassell, whose daughter Therese was injured.

Members of the original St Joseph's class travelled back to Maclean to remember their classmates. Each of them sat silent, some held by their own families, some shedding a few tears during the service.

However, sharing a common bond, they came together after the service, each greeting old friends and classmates, sharing stories and coming together to remember those whose lives were cut short.